Michigan State football safety Xavier Henderson named to Nagurski Trophy watchlist

Yesterday, it was announced that Xavier Henderson was named to the Jim Thorpe Award watchlist, which is given to the best defensive back in the country. On Tuesday, he made another watchlist, this time for the Nagurski Trophy, which is given to the top defensive player in college football.

Xavier Henderson came back to school for one more year, and now he’ll have the chance to show that he is one of the best players in the country.

