Michigan State football safety Xavier Henderson named Third-Team All-Big Ten
Michigan State football’s clear leader on the field, Xavier Henderson, has been named Third-Team All-Big Ten. The Spartans’ safety was one of the few bright spots in the MSU defensive backfield this season and has been recognized for that performance.
Henderson had a whopping 94 tackles this year, with 59 of those coming solo. He also had 3 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.
