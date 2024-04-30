Michigan State football safety Jaden Mangham enters transfer portal

Just a few hours after his brother Jaren entered the portal, Michigan State football safety Jaden Mangham is now in the transfer portal as well.

Mangham was a starter for nearly the entire season last year, and we had flagged him as a player that could be next in line to be drafted, so this definitely doesn’t feel great. However, safety is a position that is well-represented in the portal and I don’t think this is that big of a blow, compared to losing someone like Derrick Harmon at a key position.

LOOK: MSU FOOTBALL SPRING TRANSFER TRACKER

