Michigan State football safety Jaden Mangham carted off with injury

It was a scary situation inside of Spartan Stadium on Saturday. Michigan State true freshman safety Jaden Mangham went to make a tackle on Ohio State running back Treveyon Henderson, when Mangham took a hard jolt to his head and neck area. Mangham appeared to be seriously injured on the play.

Fortunately, Mangham was able to move all extremities and it was reported he was conscious. He was carted off the field and taken to Sparrow in Lansing.

Update: #MichiganState's Jaden Mangham was transported into an ambulance with his helmet on. Medical staff is taking every precaution. Mangham's mom came down from the stands to be with him as they took him to Sparrow hospital. — Nick Mantas (@Nick__Mantas) October 8, 2022

Michigan State fans will be sure to hope for the best and keep Mangham in their thoughts.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire