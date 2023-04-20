Michigan State football safety AJ Kirk enters NCAA transfer portal

Michigan State is losing redshirt sophomore safety AJ Kirk to the NCAA transfer portal. Kirk was a member of the 2021 recruiting class, the first of Mel Tucker’s tenure at Michigan State.

Kirk came to MSU from Columbus, Ohio, through Tucker’s connection with his older brother Mike Doss. He was a 3-star prospect in the 2021 class.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire