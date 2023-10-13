Michigan State football at Rutgers: Scouting report, prediction

Free Press sports writer Chris Solari looks ahead to Michigan State football's return from a bye week with a road game Saturday at Rutgers.

Fast facts

Matchup: Michigan State (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers (4-2, 1-2).

Kickoff: Noon Saturday; SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey.

TV/radio: Big Ten Network, WJR-AM (760).

Line: Scarlet Knights by 5½

Injury report

MSU: Out: LB Jacoby Windmon (undisclosed/season), DB Armorion Smith (undisclosed/season), DT Alex VanSumeren (undisclosed/season), TE Tyneil Hopper (lower right leg/season), OL Stanton Ramil (right knee/season), OL Gavin Broscious (left knee/season), RB Joseph Martinez (undisclosed/season), DB Khary Crump (suspension). Questionable: WR Tre Mosley (right elbow), RB Jaren Mangham (lower-body), OL Geno VanDeMark (undisclosed), OL Keyshawn Blackstock (undisclosed), OL Cole Dellinger (undisclosed), DT Dre Butler (right shoulder), DT Jarrett Jackson (undisclosed), CB Charles Brantley (upper-body), CB Marqui Lowery (undisclosed), DB Khalil Majeed (undisclosed), LB Ma’a Gaoteote (undisclosed), CB Caleb Coley (undisclosed), LB Quavian Carter (undisclosed). Probable: RB Jalen Berger (lower right leg), TE Maliq Carr (undisclosed), DT Simeon Barrow (undisclosed), CB Dillon Tatum (undisclosed), S Malik Spencer (undisclosed), DB Malcolm Jones (undisclosed).

Rutgers: Out: WR Chris Long (upper body), WR Naseim Brantley (eligibility), OL Joe De Croce (undisclosed). Questionable: OL Tyler Needham (knee), DL Rene Konga (undisclosed).

Scouting report

When MSU has the ball: The Spartans’ biggest question coming out of the bye week and three straight losses is who will start at quarterback, and interim coach Harlon Barnett did not tip his hand as to who it might be. Junior Noah Kim has started all five games, but he is coming off a three-interception performance in a Sept. 30 loss at Iowa and has only one touchdown drive in his past 34 series against Power Five competition.

\MSU ranks 109th out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in scoring offense at just 21.6 points per contest. Kim is 55 of 107 (51.4%) with six picks in his last three games, in which the Spartans have been outscored, 98-32. Backup Katin Houser played in the first four games, but his last appearance ended after a drive-killing interception in his lone possession against Maryland, and the redshirt freshman was then replaced by true freshman Sam Leavitt for the final series. The offensive line, however, did not give up a sack against Iowa.

Running back Nathan Carter produced his third 100-yard game this season against the Hawkeyes, but MSU has struggled to find a secondary run threat due to injuries and attrition behind him and ranks 104th nationally at 120 rushing yards per game.

Moving the ball will be a challenge against a Rutgers defense that ranks 14th in the country in allowing just 282.7 total yards — 10th against the pass (165.2 yards) and 39th against the run (117.5) — and sits 13th in points per game (14.7).

Linebackers Tyreem Powell and Deion Jennings have combined for 87 tackles, and defensive tackle Aaron Lewis has three sacks for coach Greg Schiano’s team.

When Rutgers has the ball: After giving up a program-worst 713 yards against Washington, the Spartans recovered with a pair of solid performances against Maryland and Iowa. MSU held the Terrapins to 362 yards then followed it by limiting the Hawkeyes to just 222 yards – including a season-low 61 rushing yards – in their last outing, which included a Cal Haladay fumble recovery for the team’s only touchdown. The Spartans picked off passes in each of their past three games (including two by defensive back Angelo Grose), but they have forced only one fumble on the year and generated one sack in the past three games. Overall, MSU ranks 44th in total defense at 341.8 yards allowed – 34th against the run (115.0) and 68th against the pass (226.8) – and is tied for 57th in giving up 23.8 points a contest. The Scarlet Knights’ offense sputtered in Saturday’s 24-13 loss at Wisconsin, gaining just 275 total yards and only 64 on the ground. Rutgers' 334.5 total yards per game ranks 108th nationally, including 161.2 passing yards (117th). Junior running back Kyle Monangai averages 81.2 yards per game on the ground and 5.1 yards per carry with six touchdowns. Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt isn’t much of a downfield passing threat, and he completes 51.8% of his passes for 152.3 yards per game with six touchdowns and two interceptions. Christian Dremel leads with three receiving touchdowns among his 15 catches for 200 yards, while Division II transfer JaQuae Jackson also has 15 catches for a team-high 253 yards. The Scarlet Knights’ 27.8 points a game is tied for 75th nationally, but their 14.7 points a game in Big Ten play is 10th in the conference.

Know the foe

Quarter question: In three Big Ten games this season, Gavin Wimsatt is averaging just 174.7 yards passing and is 44-for-95 with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He ranks eighth in league play at 209.3 total yards per game of offense. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound junior went 20 of 34 for 236 yards with two touchdown passes but was sacked three times in last year's 27-21 MSU victory in East Lansing.

Strong up front: Rutgers’ offensive line has allowed just three sacks all season, which is second in the country. The Scarlet Knights’ 173.3 rushing yards per game ranks 51st in the FBS, and Wimsatt is second on the team with 38.3 yards per game and a 4.6-per-carry average on 50 attempts with four scores on the ground. Six different players have scored rushing touchdowns for Rutgers.

Defending the castle: The Scarlet Knights are 4-0 at home this season, including a season-opening 24-7 victory over Northwestern, after losing all four Big Ten games at SHI Stadium last season. Rutgers in 2023 averages 36.3 points per game at home while giving up only 33 total points in wins over the Wildcats, Temple (36-7), Virginia Tech (35-16) and Wagner (52-3) of the Football Championship Subdivision. Saturday is the school’s homecoming game, and the Scarlet Knights are trying to open the season 5-2 for the first time since 2014 and go 5-0 at home for the first time since 2006.

Chris Solari's two cents

Money downs: The Spartans have been dominant on third down, ranking second in the nation and leading the Big Ten by limiting opponents to just a 23.1% conversion rate. However, they also have allowed four first downs in seven fourth-down conversion attempts (57.1%), which is 93rd nationally and 12th in the league. Rutgers went 2-for-12 on third down in last week’s loss to Wisconsin and was only 3-for-10 in a 31-7 loss at Michigan. The Scarlet Knights are 4-for-8 on fourth-down attempts in three conference games.

One-sided rivalry: MSU is 10-4 all-time against the Scarlet Knights and 5-1 in Piscataway, with the lone loss there coming in 2004. The Spartans have won eight of the nine meetings between the two schools since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014. They committed seven turnovers in a 38-27 home defeat to open the pandemic-shortened 2020 season in now-fired coach Mel Tucker's debut. MSU won the following year at SHI Stadium, 31-3.

Prediction

The anticipated rainy conditions and inefficiencies of both offenses make this ripe for a defensive slobberknocker and field position battle. Houser gets the start at QB but struggles with the weather, leaving the Spartans to ride Carter again. But turnovers and penalties again become MSU’s undoing in a fourth straight loss, as the Scarlet Knights win it on a late Jai Patel field goal. The pick: Rutgers 20, MSU 17.

