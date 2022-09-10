Michigan State football rushes for six TDs, zips right past Akron in 52-0 blowout

EAST LANSING — The Spartan Stadium scoreboard looked convincing. The performance on the field left plenty to be desired for the second straight week.

As did another potentially critical injury.

But No. 11 Michigan State football imposed its will on both sides of the ball after halftime, generating six rushing touchdowns and blanking Akron 52-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Wide receiver Jayden Reed left the game after making a catch late in the first half and sliding into the Zips’ bench. He reportedly suffered a cut on his back on the play but did not return after halftime.

It's the first shutout win since for the Spartans (2-0) since a 27-0 win at Rutgers on Nov. 23, 2019. The Spartans' last home shutout was also against the Scarlet Knights, on Nov. 12, 2016.

Michigan State running back Jalen Berger scores a touchdown against Akron during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Jalen Berger posted his second straight 100-yard game, getting 107 yards with three touchdowns on 17 carries. Jarek Broussard added 81 yards and two scores on 15 attempts. Elijah Collins punched in the sixth TD in the third quarter, his first rushing touchdown since Nov. 9, 2019 at home against Illinois when he was the starter.

It was the most rushing touchdowns in a game by the Spartans since posting seven in a 73-14 win Sept. 20, 2014 against Eastern Michigan. MSU (2-0) travels to Washington next Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET/ABC).

MSU finished with 481 yards of total offense, 245 of them on the ground.

Another slow start

But the final totals masked the early inefficiency of the offense for the second straight week.

It was another erratic performance from quarterback Payton Thorne, going 18 for 28 for 212 yards and two interceptions. It was just Thorne's second game as a starter without a touchdown pass, the other in the win over Michigan last season.

It mimicked Thorne’s showing in the 35-13 opening win Sept. 2 over Western Michigan continued against Akron (1-1). The junior went 14-for-23 before halftime for 160 yards, but he misfired long and high on a number of throws to Coleman and one to Reed. He was nearly picked off on one early second-quarter throw to Christian Fitzpatrick that ended up a pass interference penalty on Akron, but Thorne threw his pass on the next play directly to Zips defensive lineman Zach Morton short of receiver Cade McDonald for an interception in heavy traffic.

Story continues

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne makes a pass against Akron during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

It was boom or bust, though, for Thorne. Five his early completions went for 101 yards and helped set up three rushing touchdowns. The first was a 1-yard plunge by Broussard, his first as a Spartan, to close MSU’s opening drive, followed by a pair of 1-yard scores from Berger. The Spartans ran for 103 yards in the half, 55 on 12 carries by Berger and 45 from Broussard on eight attempts.

MSU got rolling after halftime, putting up four touchdowns and 188 yards in the third quarter.

Injuries mounting

That came at the cost of losing Reed after a 22-yard catch on the final drive of the second quarter. The senior had a team-high six catches for 76 yards before leaving with an unspecified injury.

Thorne absorbed a huge hit on the first offensive play after halftime, with his throw picked off. He missed the next drive, with sophomore Noah Kim entering for the second straight week and throwing a 16-yard touchdown to Tre Mosley on his first official pass attempt following a fumble caused by linebacker Cal Haladay and recovered by defensive tackle Derrick Harmon. Kim’s lone pass against WMU did not count because of a pass interference penalty.

Thorne did return and directed three straight scoring drives, capped with TDs from Broussard from 3 yards out, Berger from 2 yards out and Collins from 1-yard out.

Kim took over after that, then was replaced in the final few minutes by freshman Katin Houser.

MSU also had other key players injured as well. Defensive tackle Jacob Slade (right leg) and safety Angelo Grose (left leg) both left the game in the second quarter but returned after halftime. Defensive tackle Maverick Hansen left in the fourth quarter with an apparent upper-body injury. The Spartans already were without linebacker Darius Snow for the season and safety Xavier Henderson after their injuries against WMU. Others out included defensive tackles Dashaun Mallory and Jalen Hunt for the second straight week and defensive end Avery Dunn after he got injured late against the Broncos.

Defensive domination

Despite giving up easy early yards, MSU’s defense forced two momentum-changing turnovers. The first a jarring hit by Kendell Brooks that Akron receiver Daniel George fumbled and Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay scooped up. Jacoby Windmon thwarted the second drive with another forced fumble, recovered by Hansen.

The Spartans allowed just 225 yards for the game, just 46 after halftime after allowing 174 in the first half. Akron had only 28 yards on the ground and committed 10 penalties for 99 yards.

MSU had five sacks, knocking Zips quarterback DJ Irons out of the game before halftime.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari.

Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football rushes for six TDs in 52-0 win over Akron