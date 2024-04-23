Michigan State football running back Jalen Berger enters transfer portal

It has been a very newsworthy day for Michigan State sports, and especially Michigan State football on Tuesday, with a flurry of transfer news coming now that the team has passed their spring scrimmage.

The latest? Running back Jalen Berger has entered the portal. Berger originally committed to the Spartans back in 2021 after transferring out of Wisconsin.

Berger had his best year as a rusher with MSU in 2022 when he ran for 683 yards and six touchdowns.

LOOK: MSU FOOTBALL SPRING TRANSFER TRACKER

