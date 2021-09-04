Michigan State football routes Northwestern in statement win

I think that transfer portal initiative worked out after all. On Friday, the Spartans came up with a statement win to open the season on the road against the Northwestern Wildcats. The Spartans beat Northwestern 38-21 in Evanston.

This was the evening of Kenneth Walker, MSU’s new transfer running back from Wake Forest. Walker dominated Northwestern and looked like the best player on the field all night, rushing for 264 yards and four touchdowns on the night in a star performance.

Payton Thorne started ahead of Anthony Russo, which was the other big story of the night. He went 16/27 and threw for 211 yards and a touchdown.

The Spartans came out with a statement win against a formidable opponent in Northwestern and showed that a new look team, stocked full of strong transfers, might be able to compete in the higher echelon of the Big Ten.

