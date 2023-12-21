Michigan State football retains WRs Montorie Foster, Jaron Glover for 2024

Michigan State football’s wide receiver room is filling back up for 2024.

A day after the Spartans signed four-star prospect Nick Marsh, two experienced wideouts — senior Montorie Foster and redshirt freshman Jaron Glover — announced they plan to return to East Lansing to play for new coach Jonathan Smith in 2024.

Foster was MSU's leading receiver this fall with 43 catches for 576 yards, tying for the team high with three receiving touchdowns. The 6-foot, 185-pound Cleveland native has one year of eligibility remaining with the NCAA COVID waiver for 2020, his true freshman year.

Wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates his touchdown with Jaron Glover and running back Nathan Carter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first quarter at SHI Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

RAINER SABIN: Jonathan Smith markets himself to build Michigan State football's signing class

Glover, a 6-1, 205-pound native of Sarasota, Florida, finished with 261 yards on 14 grabs for a team-best 18.6 yards per catch in eight games. He has three years of eligibility remaining after announcing Dec. 9 he would enter the transfer portal. Glover returns after taking a recent recruiting visit to Georgia.

The Spartans landed Purdue transfer TJ Sheffield from the portal Monday for his final year of eligibility. Other returning scholarship receivers include senior Alante Brown, redshirt freshman Antonio Gates Jr., and true freshmen Jaelen Smith and Aziah Johnson.

MSU lost senior Tre Mosley to graduation after making 28 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore Tyrell Henry transferred to Wisconsin after making 25 catches for 195 yards with three TDs. Henry also served as the Spartans' punt and kickoff return man.

Also in the portal as grad transfers are tight end Maliq Carr (30 catches, 352 yards, three TDs) and receiver Christian Fitzpatrick (18 catches, 252 yards, one TD).

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

Subscribe to the "Spartan Speak" podcast for new episodes weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football retains WRs Montorie Foster, Jaron Glover