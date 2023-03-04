Michigan State football reportedly losing pass rush coach Brandon Jordan to Seattle Seahawks

Michigan State football's idea of adding the top pass-rush coach in the country has been taken by a bigger fish in a bigger pond.

According to multiple reports, MSU assistant coach Brandon Jordan, renown for his training with some of the best edge rushers on the planet, is leaving the Spartans for the same pass rush specialist coach with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Free Press has reached out to both Jordan and MSU but have not had messages returned.

Jordan joined Mel Tucker's staff prior to last season, though the Spartans were sixth in the Big Ten in sacks last season with 29. However, transfer Jacoby Windmon was on a torrid pace to start the season and finished the year with 5.5 sacks in eight games.

The New Orleans native and former Missouri S&T and Ouachita Baptist offensive lineman maintained his side job as CEO of Brandon Jordan Trench Performance, training both elite professional pass rushers and those aspiring to reach that level in the NFL, like Michigan's Mike Morris.

