Michigan State football reportedly lands former UNC, Texas A&M DB Tony Grimes

Michigan State football capped off a red-hot day in the transfer portal by landing their third player of the day and ninth of the cycle.

Defensive back Tony Grimes is the latest, announcing via social media in a since-deleted tweet his commitment to new coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans. It is Grimes’ second transfer in the past two years.

"The vibe of what I was looking for was a personable coaching staff," Grimes told 247Sports.com. "I love the coaching staff. They care about you. Not just on the field as an athlete. A lot of these coaching staffs don't care about the player off the field. They only care about what is on the field. This coaching staff here I feel is more personable, more love, more family-based program."

A 6-foot, 190-pound senior, spent his first three seasons from 2020-22 at North Carolina, where he had 97 tackles with 20 pass breakups and an interception in 37 games. The Virginia Beach, Virginia, native transferred to Texas A&M before last season but sat out all year due to injuries.

Grimes took a redshirt for 2023 and has two years of eligibility remaining with the COVID waiver from his true freshman season with the Tar Heels in 2020. He was an All-ACC honorable mention in 2021 when he tied for fifth in the conference with nine pass breakups and finished with 47 tackles.

MSU also picked up transfers Sunday from Oregon State offensive lineman Tanner Miller and North Dakota quarterback Tommy Schuster.

