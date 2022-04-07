Michigan State football releases details for 2022 spring game on April 16
Michigan State football is set to host their annual spring game in just a few weeks, with the program releasing details for the event on Wednesday.
The spring game will officially begin at 2 p.m. EDT on April 16, and will be similar to last year’s event as a 15-period practice. The first half will include individual and group drills, and the second half will be live scrimmages.
Admission as always for the event is free. The stadium gates (Gates B, C, D, G, J, K) will open at 12:30 p.m. EDT.
Click on the tweet below to see the complete spring game details:
BACK IN THE WOODSHED! #RELENTLESShttps://t.co/LyLMibUbF3 pic.twitter.com/uj0ZzX9iEA
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) April 6, 2022
