Michigan State football releases availability report for game against Penn State

Michigan State and Penn State will be squaring off inside of Ford Field for the right to win the Land Grant Trophy, a rivalry trophy given annually to the winner of the MSU and PSU game.

Ahead of the game, MSU has released its availability report, and good news for Spartans fans – the team will be getting DT Maverick Hansen, S Khalil Majeed and DB Khary Crump back for the matchup with the Nittany Lions, while no new players were added to the report.

Michigan State's availability report for tonight's game against Penn State. pic.twitter.com/phl6onqg4x — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) November 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire