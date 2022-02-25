Michigan State football releases assistant coach salaries

The start of football in 2022 is soon upon us as the Spartans are set to kick off spring ball in just a few short weeks. With spring ball starting, the coaching carousel is officially dying down and coaching staffs are being completely solidified across the country.

It appears that Mel Tucker has locked in his staff for the 2022 football season and the Spartans are ready to roll into spring football.

With Tucker’s new contract came an increase in the money available to pay assistant coaches, which Tucker used to increase the salaries of his assistant coaches, and fill the open positions left on his staff.

Find out what each assistant coaches new salary is:

OC/QBs Jay Johnson ($1.35 million)

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

DC Scottie Hazelton ($1.1 million)

From left, Michigan State’s defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton, head coach Mel Tucker and tight ends coach Ted Gilmore look on during the Meet the Spartans open practice on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

210823 Meet The Spartans Football 172a

OL/RGC Chris Kapilovic ($1 million)

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

STC/LBs Ross Els ($575k)

Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

TEs coach Ted Gilmore ($550k)

DBs coach Harlon Barnett ($525k)

WR coach Courtney Hawkins ($425k)

DL coach Marco Coleman ($300k)

Highlighting our new Defensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator ➡️ Marco Coleman @Coach_MColeman // #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/K2PVk4vBlQ — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) February 24, 2022

Pass Rush Specialist Brandon Jordan ($225k)

Highlighting our new Pass Rush Specialist ➡️ Brandon Jordan @CoachBT_MSU // #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/RvfXYxG2mu — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) February 21, 2022

RBs coach Effrem Reed

Story continues

1

1