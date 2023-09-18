Michigan State football faces another QB that owns it: Taulia Tagovailoa and Maryland

EAST LANSING — Looking back at Michigan State football’s 41-7 loss to No. 8 Washington and looking ahead to the Spartans’ Big Ten opener and homecoming game against Maryland on Saturday:

3 things we learned

Alarming numbers: The 713 total yards posted by Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies’ offense are the most allowed by an MSU defense. It could have been much worse had Washington not taken out the Heisman Trophy candidate late in the third quarter. The Spartans’ secondary allowed Penix to throw for 473 yards and four touchdowns in less than three quarters, and the Huskies’ 536 passing yards are tied for the second-most ever in MSU history.

MSU STOCK WATCH: Another brutal game by Scottie Hazelton's defense

Offense vanishes: Noah Kim struggled and Nathan Carter joined MSU’s other banged-up running backs, making for a long evening. The Spartans managed just 261 yards in the loss and got the ball just four times in the second half, two of those three-and-out possessions. They managed just 11 yards on 12 plays in 4 minutes, 53 seconds after halftime until backup quarterback Katin Houser led an 11-play, 99-yard, 5:25 drive that were the longest of the season in every category for MSU. Kim threw for just 136 yards on 12 of 31 passing with an interception, while Carter was limited to 48 yards on 17 carries while playing through his ailments and with Jalen Berger and Jaren Mangham both out with injuries.

Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk, right, runs past Michigan State defenders on his way to a touchdown during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Pushed around: It was a complete crisis in Harlon Barnett’s first game as acting head coach, particularly in the trenches. Washington’s offensive line bullied MSU’s front seven and kept Penix away from pressure all game, allowing him time to pick which level of the defense he wanted to attack. The Huskies also quietly ran for 177 yards, imposing their will in the third quarter and owning a 20:35-9:18 edge in second-half time of possession. The Spartans’ offensive line didn’t make things easy, either, giving up eight QB hurries and two sacks while failing to create many running lanes for Carter or backup Jordon Simmons.

SHAWN WINDSOR: MSU's 41-7 loss to Washington is Mel Tucker's fault, even if he wasn't on field

Fast facts

Matchup: Michigan State (2-1) vs. Maryland (3-0).

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing.

TV/radio: NBC, WJR-AM (760).

Line: Terrapins by 6½.

Dec 30, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) looks to pass in the second quarter in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Know the foe: Coach Mike Locksley continues his off-the-radar program building, with the Terrapins coming off an 8-5 season in 2022 during which they beat the Spartans, 27-13, and won consecutive bowl games for the first time in nearly 20 years. Maryland won its three nonconference games at home, including Saturday's 42-14 victory over Virginia, and is averaging 39.3 points while giving up 13.3 a game. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa remains the primary cog, throwing for 296.3 yards per game and completing 66.7% of his passes with five touchdowns to two interceptions. In two games against MSU, the one-time Alabama transfer threw for 350 yards in a 2021 loss and 314 yards in last year's Maryland win. The Terrapins are tied for 13th in the Football Bowl Subdivision in third-down conversion rate at 53.7%. Their 480 yards per game rank 22nd, while the 314.7 yards they allow is 49th nationally. Running back Roman Hemby averages 81 yards a game with four touchdowns, and the Terps get another 81-plus yards between Colby McDonald and Antwain Littleton II in averaging 176 on the ground.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

