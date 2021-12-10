Michigan State football redshirt junior James Ohonba enters NCAA transfer portal

We have heard that this is likely to be another busy offseason for Michigan State football when it comes to the NCAA transfer portal. That trend continued on Friday, when MSU redshirt junior offensive lineman James Ohonba entered the portal.

Ohonba was a 3-star recruit at offensive guard when he joined the Spartans in 2018. He mainly played on special teams during his time with the program.

Michigan State redshirt junior offensive lineman James Ohonba has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the @freepsports has learned. — Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin) December 10, 2021

More!