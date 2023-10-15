Michigan State football recruiting: Syair Torrence becomes 3rd player to decommit

Another Michigan State football commit has reopened his recruitment.

Three-star wide receiver/cornerback Syair Torrence from Syracuse, New York, on Sunday announced via social media his decision to look at other schools.

"The current situation at Michigan State, surrounded by a lot of uncertainty, has been one I've gone back and forth about in previous weeks," Torrence wrote on X. "After discussing with my parents and coaches, I think it's best that I consider all options for my future at the next level."

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound senior at Christian Brothers Academy committed to the Spartans on June 25. Torrence becomes the third prospect to decommit from MSU since head coach Mel Tucker was fired, joining four-star safety Reggie Powers and three-star cornerback Camren Campbell.

The Spartans currently have 10 players committed for their 2024 recruiting class.

