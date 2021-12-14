Michigan State football recruiting: Shannon Blair decommits hours before signing period

Michigan State lost a commitment less than 24 hours before the opening of college football’s early signing period.

Shannon Blair from Knoxville, Tennessee, announced via Twitter on Tuesday he was reopening his recruitment. The three-star wide receiver/defensive back prospect suffered a torn ACL in his first game of his senior season in August after scoring two touchdowns at wideout.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Blair is rated the No. 856 overall prospect and No. 60 athlete according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings. He also is a dangerous punt and kick returner.

According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, Blair caught 36 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver, and picked off four passes with 13.5 tackles as a defensive back as a junior for Knoxville West in 2020.

MSU is down to 19 commits going into Wednesday’s opener of the three-day signing period.

The Spartans reportedly also are pursuing two other potential additions to the class at defensive back from Georgia: safety Malcom Jones from Leesburg’s Lee County High and cornerback Caleb Coley from Houston County High in Warner Robins. Jones’ high school teammate, Quavian Carter, is an MSU safety/linebacker commit who is expected to sign Wednesday.

