Michigan State football recruiting: Running back Anthony Carrie now 6th player to decommit

Michigan State football reportedly lost another 2024 recruit Monday.

Anthony “Scoota” Carrie has reopened his recruitment, according to On3.com, the sixth prospect to renege on their commitment to the Spartans since Mel Tucker was relieved of his duties Sept. 10 and eventually fired.

After a long courtship, the four-star running back from Tampa, Florida, initially picked MSU in June over offers from LSU, Maryland and Miami (Florida), among others. Carrie is rated the No. 20 running back and No. 287 player overall in the 247Sports.com composite rankings.

Michigan State interim head coach Harlon Barnett gestures during the second half against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind.

The Spartans also lost pledges from two other four-star prospects (offensive lineman Andrew Dennis and safety Reggie Powers III) and three three-star players (cornerback Camren Campbell, offensive lineman Logan Bennett and athlete Syair Torrence).

The early signing period for college football runs from Dec. 20-22, and prospects can always rejoin MSU’s class once a new coaching staff is in place. The Spartans currently have eight remaining committed players, including River Rouge wide receiver Nick Marsh, who is the only four-star pledge.

Also on Monday, offensive tackle Keyshawn Blackstock announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he has committed to Arkansas. Blackstock joined the Spartans in January as a 2022 junior college all-American and played in the first four games. He entered the transfer portal Oct. 24.

