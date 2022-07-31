Michigan State football recruiting: Nick Marsh, the state's top 2024 WR, commits

Michigan State football has received its first commitment for its 2024 recruiting class.

Nick Marsh, a River Rouge wide receiver, announced Sunday via Twitter his pledge to the Spartans. Marsh, 6 feet 3, 195 pounds, is a four-star prospect and ranked the second-best in-state prospect of his class, according to 247Sports.

MORE MSU: Mel Tucker, fresh off 11-win 2021, eyes perfect season and national title

This story will be updated.

