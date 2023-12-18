Michigan State football recruiting: Jack Velling commits to Spartans as Oregon State transfer

Jonathan Smith and Michigan State added yet another player to their 2024 roster on Monday, and they're one with whom the first-year Spartans coach is familiar.

Former Oregon State tight end Jack Velling announced his commitment to play for Michigan State football on Monday, following his former Beavers coach to East Lansing. He is the second Oregon State player to follow Smith to the Big Ten following quarterback Aidan Chiles.

With that, the Spartans' roster is continuing to shape up for what will be a seismic 2024 season in the Big Ten. The conference will add several Pac-12 defectors in USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon. The addition of those teams will necessitate a bolstered roster from the one the Spartans fielded in 2023: The team limped to a 4-8 finish under Mel Tucker (who was fired earlier in the season) and interim Harlon Barnett.

Here's everything to know about Velling and the state of Michigan State recruiting:

Jack Velling 247 ranking

Velling, a 6-5, 225-pound tight end out of Seattle Prep School, was rated as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was rated the No. 847 overall player in his class, the No. 47 tight end and the No. 13 player from the state of Washington.

Velling does not have a star rating or rank as a transfer, via 247Sports.

Jack Velling stats at Oregon State

Velling transfers to Michigan State having proven himself a reliable pass-catcher at Oregon State. In 23 games played in two seasons, he has combined for 45 catches for 719 yards and 11 touchdowns. Here's a look at his year-by-year stats in Corvallis, Oregon:

2022: 16 catches for 281 yards and three touchdowns

2023: 29 catches for 438 yards and eight touchdowns

Michigan State football transfer rankings

Prior to Velling's commitment to the Spartans, the team ranked 46th nationally and ninth in the Big Ten transfer portal rankings (via 247Sports) with the addition of Chiles. It remains to be seen how Velling's commitment will impact their ranking.

Michigan State recruiting rankings

Michigan State has the No. 64 overall class in 2024, as rated by 247Sports' Composite rankings. The Spartans currently have 13 commits, including one four-star player.

