Advertisement

Michigan State football recruiting: Fourth player decommits since Mel Tucker's firing

Jared Ramsey, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
1

Four-star offensive lineman Andrew Dennis became the fourth Michigan State football recruit to decommit since head coach Mel Tucker was fired.

Dennis, the third-best prospect in Michigan in the 2024 class according to 247sports, announced his decision Monday on X, but said he was still considering the Spartans. He was the second-highest-rated recruit committed to MSU, behind four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh.

"After patiently monitoring the situation and many conversations with my parents and everyone who has supported me through this process, I have decided to decommit from MSU and reopen my recruitment," Dennis said in a statement.

Michigan State Spartans interim head coach Harlon Barnett leads his team onto the field before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on Oct. 14, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

MSU STOCK WATCH: QB Katin Houser solid; coaching staff needs a reset

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive lineman from Mount Pleasant originally committed to the Spartans in April. Dennis joins three others in the decision to reopen their recruitment since Tucker was dismissed. Three-star cornerback Syair Torrence, four-star safety Reggie Powers and three-star cornerback Camren Campbell also have decommitted.

Michigan State now has 9 players committed in the 2024 recruiting class.

The Spartans fell to 2-4 after losing a lead late on the road to Rutgers and will face No. 2 Michigan on Saturday in East Lansing.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: MSU football recruiting: Fourth player decommits after Tucker firing