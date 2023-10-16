Michigan State football recruiting: Fourth player decommits since Mel Tucker's firing

Four-star offensive lineman Andrew Dennis became the fourth Michigan State football recruit to decommit since head coach Mel Tucker was fired.

Dennis, the third-best prospect in Michigan in the 2024 class according to 247sports, announced his decision Monday on X, but said he was still considering the Spartans. He was the second-highest-rated recruit committed to MSU, behind four-star wide receiver Nick Marsh.

"After patiently monitoring the situation and many conversations with my parents and everyone who has supported me through this process, I have decided to decommit from MSU and reopen my recruitment," Dennis said in a statement.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive lineman from Mount Pleasant originally committed to the Spartans in April. Dennis joins three others in the decision to reopen their recruitment since Tucker was dismissed. Three-star cornerback Syair Torrence, four-star safety Reggie Powers and three-star cornerback Camren Campbell also have decommitted.

Michigan State now has 9 players committed in the 2024 recruiting class.

The Spartans fell to 2-4 after losing a lead late on the road to Rutgers and will face No. 2 Michigan on Saturday in East Lansing.

