Michigan State football recruiting: 3-star EDGE Kekai Burnett commits to Spartans

In what has already been a dizzying week of recruiting successes, Michigan State has added yet another player.

On Tuesday, the Spartans secured a verbal commitment from Kekai Burnett, an edge defender who is rated by 247Sports as a three-star recruit in the 2024 class. Burnett announced his decision on social media, noting he is “1000% COMMITTED.”

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Burnett comes to coach Jonathan Smith all the way from Honolulu, where he is a standout at the Punahou School, a private school powerhouse in the state. Among others, the school has produced future NFL players Manti Te’o, DeForest Buckner and Ka’imi Fairbairn over the past 15 years.

Burnett’s commitment comes following a visit to East Lansing last week.

For all of Michigan State’s struggles on both sides of the ball last season, the Spartans had a somewhat productive pass rush, finishing sixth among 14 Big Ten teams and tied for 42nd among 133 FBS programs with 2.42 sacks per game.

Here’s everything you need to know about Burnett following his commitment:

Kekai Burnett 247Sports ranking

Burnett is rated by 247’s Composite Ranking as the No. 87 edge rusher nationally in the 2024 class and the No. 6 prospect from Hawaii.

He was previously committed to Oregon State when Smith was the coach there, but is making the move east with him. New Spartans defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa is listed as his primary recruiter both at Michigan State and Oregon State.

Burnett also took visits to Cal, Oregon State, Washington State, BYU and Hawaii, and held scholarship offers from Oregon, Arizona, Arizona State, Stanford, Fresno State and UNLV, among others.

Michigan State recruiting ranking

One day before the start of the early signing period, which will last from December 20-22, the Spartans have the No. 41 class nationally, according to 247's Composite rankings.

Burnett is the ninth high school player to commit to Michigan State since Dec. 12 and the first edge rusher of that group.

