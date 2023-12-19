Michigan State football recruiting: 3-stars Payton Stewart, Rakeem Johnson commit to Spartans

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect an additional commitment.

Michigan State football on Tuesday added yet more offensive linemen to the Spartans' 2024 recruiting class. Three-stars Payton Stewart and Rakeem Johnson both committed to play for the Spartans, both sharing their commitments via social media in the span of an hour.

Stewart is a 6-foot-7, 270-pound lineman out of Kelso (Washington) High School, whereas Johnson is a 6-3, 255-pound lineman out of Bishop Kelly High School in Boise, Idaho. They will provide some much needed aid to the offensive front for the Spartans, who allowed 25 sacks last season (tied for fifth in the Big Ten). That is especially important considering the transfer portal addition of quarterback Aidan Chiles, who followed first-year coach Jonathan Smith from Oregon State.

REQUIRED READING: Michigan State gets transfer commits from Wisconsin LB Jordan Turner, Purdue WR TJ Sheffield

Here's everything to know of Stewart and Johnson following their commitment to the Spartans:

Payton Stewart 247 Sports ranking

Stewart is a three-star recruit and No. 64 offensive tackle in the nation for the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings. He is also ranked No. 13 in the state of Washington and No. 884 nationally.

The Washington native originally committed to Oregon State on July 22, but later decommitted from the Beavers on Nov. 25. After the Spartans extended an offer to Stewart on Dec. 9, he made his official visit to the school Friday before making a commitment to Michigan State on Tuesday.

Stewart also had offers from Duke, SMU and other schools before deciding to join Smith and the Michigan State football program.

REQUIRED READING: Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith navigates changed landscape to fill QB spots

Rakeem Johnson's 247 Sports ranking

Shortly after Stewart announced his decision to join the Spartans, Johnson followed suit. Johnson was another former Oregon State recruit who followed Smith to East Lansing.

"I picked Michigan State because of how big of an opportunity it is," Johnson told 247. "I appreciate the coaches for giving me the opportunity to play on the biggest stage."

According to the 247 Sports' composite rankings, Johnson is listed as the No. 101 interior offensive lineman in the nation and the second-ranked player in Idaho. He is listed at No. 1,254 nationally.

Michigan State recruiting ranking

With 15 hard commits, Michigan State football has the 43rd-ranked recruiting class in the country, according to 247 Sports. Wide receiver Nick Marsh (River Rouge) is the sole four-star recruit, while Stewart and Johnson add another two three-star players into the mix for the Spartans.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Michigan State recruiting: 3-stars Payton Stewart, Rakeem Johnson commit