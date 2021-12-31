Michigan State football recruit Jaden Mangham to play in All-American game
Michigan State wrapped up the early signing period in December signing a top-25 recruiting class for the 2022 cycle. One of the four stars that headlined that recruiting class was Birmingham Groves safety Jaden Mangham. Mangham is a safety that could be an impact player as a freshman the minute he steps on campus.
One of the highest honors a high school football recruit can receive is being invited to one of the All-American football games. The All-American games showcase the top high school football recruits and Jaden Mangham will be one of those players playing in the game.
Blessed to be invited to the @AABonNBC @MSU_Football #AllAmericanBowl🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GXmW2LKvxQ
— JM1 (@JadenMangham) December 31, 2021
Mangham has already been honored as a US Army All-American and will now be playing in this game.
The game will air on NBC and will take place on January 8th in San Antonio.
