Michigan State football receives votes in latest AFCA Coaches Poll
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll just dropped and Michigan State football might not be ranked, but they have already started to receive votes after their dismantling of a strong team in Northwestern on the road.
The Spartans received 33 votes, putting them right behind Florida State in the voting totals and just ahead of Kentucky. A potential win this weekend over a lowly Youngstown State squad likely won’t be enough to push them into the top-25, but a match-up against No. 24 ranked Miami the following week on the road should be enough if they are able to beat them.
Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Points
Change
1
Alabama
1,624
–
2
Georgia
1,537
+3
3
Ohio State
1,491
+1
4
Oklahoma
1,397
-1
5
Texas A&M
1,334
+1
6
Clemson
1,239
-4
7
Notre Dame
1.197
–
8
Cincinnati
1.113
+2
9
Florida
1,058
+2
10
Iowa State
1,057
-2
11
Oregon
920
+1
12
Iowa
914
+6
13
Penn State
872
+7
14
USC
828
–
15
Texas
653
+4
16
UCLA
538
+26
17
Wisconsin
359
-2
18
Utah
294
+8
19
Coastal Carolina
289
+5
20
Ole Miss
285
+5
21
Virginia Tech
274
+19
22
North Carolina
252
-13
23
Oklahoma State
243
-1
24
Miami (Fl)
186
-8
25
Arizona State
181
+3
Dropped from the rankings:
No. 13 LSU, No. 17 Indiana, No. 21 Washington, No. 23 ULL
Others receiving votes:
Auburn 123; Michigan 99; Louisiana State 95; NC State 81; Liberty 78; Brigham Young 65; Indiana 58; Texas Christian 49; Central Florida 48; Florida State 34; Michigan State 33; Kentucky 28; Pittsburgh 20; UL Lafayette 19; Kansas State 19; Boston College 19; Appalachian State 15; Southern Methodist 14; Rutgers 11; Arkansas 11; Maryland 9; Tennessee 7; Nevada 7; Fresno State 7; Army 7; Tulane 6; Virginia 5; San Jose State 5; Missouri 5; Ball State 5; Marshall 3; UAB 2; Air Force 2; Charlotte 1.