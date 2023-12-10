Michigan State football receives crystal ball predictions for in state 2024 LB

Michigan State hosted in state linebacker Brady Pretzlaff on an official visit this weekend. The Gaylord native is currently committed to Minnesota. It appears that the Spartans made a huge impression on the fellow Big Ten product on the visit as 247Sports national writers Steve Wiltfong and Allen Trieu have placed crystal ball predictions in favor of the Spartans to flip Pretzlaff’s commitment.

UPDATE🔮 Michigan State picks up two crystal balls for 3 ⭐️ LB Brady Pretzlaff. #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/CSK34WUVuz — Michigan State Content (@msucontent) December 10, 2023

247Sports ranks Pretzlaff as a high 3-star, while On3 likes the linebacker as a 4-star prospect, ranking him as the No. 219 overall player and No. 13 LB in the 2024 recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire