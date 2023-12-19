Michigan State football receives commitment from Wisconsin LB Jordan Turner

Michigan State has added their third transfer commitment of the day, this time bolstering their defense. Wisconsin linebacker transfer, and Farmington (MI) native, is coming back home, committing to the Spartans.

Turner had a very successful career at Wisconsin, recording 135 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 3 INTs and 2 forced fumbles. He and was named All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2022.

Turner is the first defensive transfer for the Spartans, while joining Aiden Chiles, TJ Sheffield and Jack Velling in MSU’s 2024 transfer recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire