Michigan State football RB Nathan Carter ready for 'get-back' vs. Wolverines

EAST LANSING — It’s a stat that’s almost as old as the rivalry itself.

Since 1969, the winner of the Michigan State-Michigan football game has run for more yards than the loser in all but six of the last 53 meetings.

That proved true the past two seasons, when Kenneth Walker III erupted in the Spartans’ 2021 win and the Wolverines plowed over and through Michigan State football's defense a year ago in Ann Arbor.

In order to pull off the upset Saturday, it’s clear the Spartans need Nathan Carter and Jalen Berger to put together their best combined performance of the season when No. 2 U-M arrives for the first night game (7:30 p.m., NBC) between the two foes at Spartan Stadium.

“I firmly believe the game is won and lost on the line of scrimmage,” senior left guard J.D. Duplain said Tuesday. “On both sides, offensive and defensive line. So if we go out there and we dominate, it's gonna go in our favor. We understand that and we know that, and that we work for each day in practice. As an offensive lineman, we know we can impact the game.”

A WELCOME CHALLENGE: Michigan State's focus on Michigan almost soothing: 'Gotta stay mission-focused'

Walker is long gone, and MSU managed just 37 rushing yards in last year’s 29-7 defeat. Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards and J.J. McCarthy combined for 276 yards in that game, with Corum doing the bulk of the damage with 177 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. U-M rode its run game to a second straight Big Ten title and College Football Playoff berth, while the Spartans missed the postseason for the second time in three years.

The challenge this year for MSU (2-4, 0-3) to run the ball will be even greater this time against the Wolverines (7-0, 4-0).

Michigan’s defense is the nation’s 10th-best run defense, allowing 91 yards per game. Overall, the Wolverines are the nation’s stingiest scoring defense, giving up just 6.7 points a contest, including yielding just 31 points against Big Ten opponents, and ranking second in giving up just 233.1 yards a game.

“Quite a bit of their core guys played against us last year,” MSU offensive coordinator Jay Johnson said Tuesday. “Their front seven, particularly that linebacker core with those linemen up front, do a tremendous job and allow them to give you multiple looks in the back end. ... Right now. they're playing at a high level.”

Taking away the fumbled punt touchdown in last week’s 27-24 meltdown at Rutgers that counted as a loss fo 21 rushing yards, the Spartans ran for 134 yards against the Scarlet Knights. Carter, MSU’s leading rusher, was held to just 52 yards on 20 carries, though. Berger, who has battled injuries, ran 11 times for 49 yards. And new starting quarterback Katin Houser had a 12-yard touchdown run among his eight carries for 27 yards.

However, everything dried up once that Michael O’Shaugnessey dropped snap was recovered for a touchdown on the first play of the final period, leading to the Spartans blowing the 18-point lead they held after three quarters. MSU managed just 1 rushing yard on three attempts over their final two drives, both three-and-outs.

“It sucks,” Duplain said of the offense watching most of the fourth quarter on the sideline. “It's a horrible feeling, knowing that we're not really in control right there. And that's why I said this a while ago: Each possession is the most important one, because you never know which one's going to be the last. You never know what plays are gonna win or lose a game. So you have to go out there and treat every single snap, every single possession, as if it is for the game. And if you do that, you won't have regret."

Johnson pointed to Carter being “the workhorse” so far this season for the Spartans, with three games of at least 100 yards games en route to averaging a team-leading 88.2 yards on 113 carries with four rushing touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound sophomore took a medical redshirt after playing in four games last year at Connecticut, a season that ended with his right shoulder separation against the Wolverines that required surgery.

He transferred to MSU in December, and in March he already was fully indoctrinated into calling U-M — the team he wanted to play for as a kid — “that school down the road.”

“When you're around here, that's how everyone says it,” said Carter, who is averaging 4.7 yards per carry. “We never name that team down the road. It's just the way it is here. They're the ones, when I was at Connecticut, that put me out for the year. I got a little chip on my shoulder when we played them, so it'll be fun to get a little get-back when that time comes.”

Injuries and attrition decimated the Spartans’ depth behind Carter early in the season. Berger, last year’s starter after transferring from Wisconsin, was limited. South Florida/Colorado transfer Jaren Mangham has yet to play due to injury, Jordon Simmons left the team for the transfer portal, and former walk-on Joseph Martinez went down with a season-ending injury. Those are big reasons why MSU’s rushing offense ranks 109th nationally at just 117.7 yards per game despite Carter’s success.

Last week, Berger looked back to form and averaged 4.5 yards per attempt while running hard through contact.

“I feel that Nate Carter's really performing at a high level. … ” Johnson said. “While Nate has been carrying the load, to have Jalen back and do what he did was really good. I thought he had some very good runs. He also had a couple of nice protections, so that was a big help for us, and I anticipate Jalen even coming on more and more obviously, struggling with some early season injuries.”

Whether it’s enough to build on last week’s two-back attack and crack U-M’s disruptive and dominating defense will be the Spartans’ biggest challenge yet.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter. Subscribe to the "Spartan Speak" podcast for new episodes weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football: Spartans counting on two-back attack vs. U-M