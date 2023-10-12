Michigan State football RB Nathan Carter named best first-year transfer in Big Ten in AP mid-season awards

It’s been a difficult year for Michigan State football, but it hasn’t been season without it’s bright spots, and there is perhaps nothing brighter than the play of Nathan Carter.

The transfer from UConn has quickly emerged as one of the best rushers in the Big Ten, and was recently named the best transfer in the Big Ten conference in the Associated Press’ mid-season awards.

Carter is rushing for just under 100 yards per game and has four touchdowns on the year. He recently rushed for 108 yards against a stout Iowa defense.

Associated Press sports writers who cover the Big Ten voted on the best and worst from the conference at the midway point of the season. Watch to see the top awards. Read more: https://t.co/35PNDEji9Y pic.twitter.com/JYDUzo3fxo — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 11, 2023

