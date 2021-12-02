Michigan State football RB Kenneth Walker named Walter Camp Award finalist
We are officially in the middle of Kenneth Walker III award season. The Michigan State football running back seems to be named a finalist or winner of a new honor every day, rightfully so, and that was the case again on Thursday when Walker was named a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award.
The finalists are:
Georgia NT Jordan Davis
Pitt QB Kenny Pickett
Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III
Alabama QB Bryce Young
K9 is one of five finalists for the @WalterCampFF Player of the Year 🏆 #K9ForHeisman pic.twitter.com/icy7MUL9L0
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 2, 2021
