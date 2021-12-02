Michigan State football RB Kenneth Walker named Walter Camp Award finalist

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
In this article:
We are officially in the middle of Kenneth Walker III award season. The Michigan State football running back seems to be named a finalist or winner of a new honor every day, rightfully so, and that was the case again on Thursday when Walker was named a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award.

The finalists are:

  • Georgia NT Jordan Davis

  • Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

  • Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson

  • Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III

  • Alabama QB Bryce Young

