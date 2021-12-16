Michigan State football RB Kenneth Walker III declares for NFL draft, will miss Peach Bowl
And thus ends the collegiate football career of one of the greatest Michigan State football players of all time. On Thursday, Kenneth Walker III announced that he is officially declaring for the 2022 NFL draft and will miss the Peach Bowl as he begins preparation.
While I’m sure many MSU fans were hoping to see him in action one more time, no one should be upset about this decision as it is the right move for Walker, especially as a running back who has a limited number of snaps available over what is traditionally a shorter career than other positions.
Walker will likely be the first Spartan selected in the NFL draft, starting a new NFL draft streak that was ended last year.
— 𝒦ℰ𝒩𝒩ℰ𝒯ℋ 𝒲𝒜ℒ𝒦ℰℛ ℐℐℐ🤍 (@Kenneth_Walker9) December 16, 2021
