Michigan State football RB Kenneth Walker III named first team All-American by Football Writers Association of America
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Another day, another huge honor for Michigan State football star running back Kenneth Walker III.
A day after winning the Walter Camp Player of the Year award along with the Doak Walker Running Back of the Year award, Kenneth Walker III has been named a first team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.
This was an obvious outcome, but still a tremendous honor nonetheless for the transfer star.
More!
Michigan State football redshirt junior James Ohonba enters NCAA transfer portal