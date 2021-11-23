Michigan State football RB Kenneth Walker III named Maxwell and Doak Walker award finalist

Kenneth Walker III has started to get banged up recently, but his season with Michigan State football has still been nothing short of remarkable. Because of his efforts, Walker has been named a finalist for both the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award, which is given to the nation’s top player and top running back.

Walker now has 1,498 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns on the season heading into the final regular season game. He also has 13 receptions for 89 yards.

