Michigan State football RB Kenneth Walker III named Big Ten Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year

I am sure this didn’t take too long to figure out. On Wednesday, Michigan State football star running back Kenneth Walker III was named the Big Ten Running Back of the Year.

Walker accumulated 1,636 rushing yards on 263 carries on his way to a Heisman campaign that is still relevant, despite losing a little of it’s hype after he was severely underutilized in the loss to Ohio State.

Walker is the first MSU running back to win the Big Ten’s Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year award.

Easy choice 🏆@Kenneth_Walker9 has been announced as the B1G Ten Running Back of the Year #K9ForHeisman pic.twitter.com/0klAOfYr9t — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 1, 2021

