Michigan State football RB Kenneth Walker III makes Doak Walker Award watch list

It’s officially watch list season! One of the telltale signs that football is fast approaching is the start of watch list season for the different annual awards in college football. On Wednesday, the Doak Walker Award watch list was revealed, and new Michigan State football running back Kenneth Walker III made the 82-player list.

The Doak Walker Award is given to the top running back in college football.

Walker is the first Spartan to be named to a watch list this summer, which is fitting considering how high the team seems to be on their new transfer.

