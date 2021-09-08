Michigan State football RB Kenneth Walker III named Maxwell Award national player of week

Kenneth Walker III finally got some national love Wednesday.

Michigan State football's junior running back was named the Maxwell Award national player of the week after his performance at Northwestern.

Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates their victory after the game at Ryan Field. The Michigan State Spartans won 38-21 on Friday Sept. 3, 2021.

Walker, who also won Big Ten offensive player of the week, ran for 264 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries in a 38-21 win Friday over the Wildcats. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Wake Forest transfer leads the nation rushing yards and is tied for the national lead in rushing TDs and scoring after one game. He set a record for most rushing yards in a Spartan debut and posted the seventh-highest rushing total in school history.

Those numbers weren’t enough for both the Walter Camp Football Foundation or Pro Football Focus, which both snubbed Walker in their weekly honors earlier this week.

The Spartans host Youngstown State at noon Saturday (BTN).

