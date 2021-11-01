  • Oops!
Michigan State football RB Kenneth Walker III named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
In this article:
The accolades keep pouring in for Kenneth Walker III. Michigan State football’s star running back absolutely dominated Michigan on Saturday, racking up 197 yards and 5 (!!!!!) touchdowns against the Wolverines in a major win for the Spartans.

Because of his efforts, Walker has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Walker also became the fastest MSU rusher to reach 1,000 career rushing yards, quite a feat when you think about some of the backs that have come through East Lansing.

