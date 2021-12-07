Michigan State football RB Kenneth Walker III snubbed in Heisman finalist voting
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
If you want to see some angry Michigan State football fans right now, just log into any social media platform right now. The final four finalists in the Heisman Trophy voting were released on Monday night, and MSU rusher Kenneth Walker III was nowhere to be found.
The final four were:
Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson
Pitt QB Kenny Pickett
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud
Alabama QB Bryce Young
Spartan fans immediately created an uproar about this situation, considering the fact that Aidan Hutchinson, while he is admittedly a great player, put up similar numbers to, say, 2019 Kenny Willekes. They are also frustrated that Kenny Pickett was included and Pitt has yet to face much elite talent this year (until the Peach Bowl that is).
Tough snub for a great player, but at least MSU fans know that Walker was deserving of this honor.
More!
Michigan State basketball moves up two spots in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Michigan State football loses WR Ricky White to the transfer portal
Michigan State football senior CJ Hayes enters NCAA Transfer Portal