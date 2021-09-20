Michigan State football RB Kenneth Walker getting Heisman Watch attention

Cory Linsner
·1 min read
Michigan State is gaining a lot of attention from the national media after a strong 3-0 start that includes a win on the road against the Miami Hurricanes.

A big contributor to the Spartans hot start is running back Kenneth Walker, who is leading the FBS with 493 yards through three games. Walker has been a menace on the ground this season and he is now gaining national attention for it.

Robert Griffin III’s career as a quarterback has come to an end, but he has now joined the media as a college football analyst and is now going to be a Heisman voter.

So far through 3 weeks of play, Griffin sees Walker as a Heisman candidate.

