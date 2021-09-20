Michigan State football RB Kenneth Walker getting Heisman Watch attention

Michigan State is gaining a lot of attention from the national media after a strong 3-0 start that includes a win on the road against the Miami Hurricanes.

A big contributor to the Spartans hot start is running back Kenneth Walker, who is leading the FBS with 493 yards through three games. Walker has been a menace on the ground this season and he is now gaining national attention for it.

Heisman Watch

1.Bryce Young QB Alabama

2. Matt Corral QB Ole Miss

3.Kenneth Walker III RB Mich St.

4. Taulia Tagovailoa QB Maryland

5. Spencer Rattler QB Oklahoma — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2021

Robert Griffin III’s career as a quarterback has come to an end, but he has now joined the media as a college football analyst and is now going to be a Heisman voter.

So far through 3 weeks of play, Griffin sees Walker as a Heisman candidate.

