Michigan State RB Jordon Simmons 3rd player in transfer portal since Mel Tucker firing

EAST LANSING — Michigan State football is losing another player to the portal.

Interim coach Harlon Barnett on Monday said running back Jordon Simmons plans to transfer.

The senior is the third player to leave the program since Mel Tucker’s firing Sept. 27. Starting long snapper Hank Pepper and backup defensive back Justin White left the program and did not travel to the Spartans’ 26-16 loss Sept. 30 at Iowa. Simmons also did not make the trip to Iowa City.

Barnett said no other players have opted to enter the portal or refused to play to preserve their eligibility to redshirt. MSU, coming off its bye week, plays Saturday at Rutgers (noon, BTN).

This season, Simmons had seven carries for 14 yards this season, including a fumble on his only carry against Richmond that was returned for a touchdown.

NIGHT TIME: Michigan vs. Michigan State football kickoff time officially announced as night game

Originally committed to Mark Dantonio’s final recruiting class, Simmons signed with MSU after Tucker’s hiring in February 2020. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound native of Marietta, Georgia, led the Spartans in rushing that season with 219 yards (43.8 per game) and was second with 56 carries in five games. He took a backup role in 2021, starting the Peach Bowl after Kenneth Walker III left for the NFL, and had 70 carries for 278 yards in 13 games. Last season, he worked predominantly on special teams and was third with 171 plays on coverage and return units. Simmons had just four carries for 9 yards.

With Simmons’ impending departure, the Spartans get even further short-handed at running back behind Nathan Carter and backup Jalen Berger.

Jaren Mangham, a transfer from Central Florida, has yet to play this season and walk-on Joseph Martinez suffered a season-ending injury. MSU also has sophomore Davion Primm and true freshman Jaelon Barbarin, who made his collegiate debut at Iowa and had 1 yard on his one carry. Primm had all four of his carries this season for 17 yards against Richmond but also fumbled. Senior Harold Joiner III, who arrived from Auburn as a running back, also returned to the position for the last game after bouncing between safety and linebacker the past two seasons.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter. Subscribe to the "Spartan Speak" podcast for new episodes every Tuesday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football RB Jordon Simmons enters NCAA transfer portal