New Michigan State football RB Jaren Mangham's 'tremendous' relationship with Mel Tucker
Michigan State football RB Jaren Mangham speaks to the media on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in East Lansing.
Michigan State football RB Jaren Mangham speaks to the media on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in East Lansing.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House is launching a partnership with India on Tuesday that President Joe Biden hopes will help the countries compete against China on military equipment, semiconductors and artificial intelligence. Washington wants to deploy more Western mobile phone networks in the subcontinent to counter China's Huawei Technologies, to welcome more Indian computer chip specialists to the United States and to encourage companies from both countries to collaborate on military equipment such as artillery systems.
Purdue quickly emerged as a national title contender.
Can anyone really replace the GOAT?
Gisele Bündchen commented on Tom Brady's retirement on Wednesday.
Neither CBS Sports nor Tony Romo has commented on the social media fervor as of Tuesday morning.
Jimmy G is headed elsewhere in free agency.
Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes met at midfield after the game.
Tom Brady's retirement brings back the argument about who is the greatest QB ever.
This was Bill Belichick's statement regarding Tom Brady's retirement on Wednesday.
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
Ran Carthon came to the Titans in January after serving as an executive with the 49ers. Here's who he could replace Ryan Tannehill with in 2023.
Four of the SEC’s top five quarterbacks from last season departed. As many as seven schools will feature legitimate QB1 competitions this spring.
George Kittle, Mike McGlinchey and Jake Brendel defended Kyle Shanahan's play call on the play where Brock Purdy got hurt.
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley being named to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl was a bridge too far for former WR Brandon Stokley.
He just couldn’t shut up during Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game. | Letters to the Editor
Sills, 25, is expected to appear in court on Feb. 16.
Bryson DeChambeau underwent another surgery last month to alleviate an issue that has caused vertigo over the past few years.
No deal is done until it’s done. And the deal between the Denver Broncos and coach Sean Payton is not yet done. That’s the word out of Denver, more than a day after news broke that the Broncos would hire Payton. There’s no reason to think it’s not happening, unlike (for example) the reporting from [more]
Now that the matchup is set, here's all the info you need.
Tom Brady announced that he’s retiring on Wednesday morning and, unlike last year’s announcement, he says that his time his decision to end his days as a player is “for good.” Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports that the Buccaneers found out Brady’s plans shortly before the rest of us. Brady reportedly informed the team of [more]