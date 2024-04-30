Advertisement

Michigan State football RB Jaren Mangham enters NCAA transfer portal

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

When Michigan State football added transfer running back Kay-Ron Lynch-Adams from UMass, it seemed like the writing was on the wall for running back Jaren Mangham. While some hoped that Mangham may stay in town to be close to his brother, Jared, he entered the transfer portal on Tuesday to look for other opportunities to earn more rushes.

Mangham had 30 carries for 81 yards last year.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire