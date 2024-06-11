Michigan State football RB commit Jace Clarizio gets 4-star bump

Michigan State football won a major recruiting battle, keeping East Lansing running back Jace Clarizio home, beating out the likes of Iowa, USC, Wisconsin and more for the in-state talent.

While Clarizio was rated as a higher 3-star talent in the eyes of the recruiting services when he committed, those services are now seeing the running back as a hot commodity.

According to the On3 Industry Ranking, Clarizio is now a 4-star prospect, ranking as the No. 395 in the nation, as well as the No. 30 running back and the No, 6 prospect in the state of Michigan.

https://x.com/Cory_Linsner/status/1800580468859081072

