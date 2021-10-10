Michigan State football ranked No. 10 in latest AP Poll

Michigan State football jumped two spots to No. 9 in the Coaches Poll after beating Rutgers. They did not have the same fortune in the AP Poll, where they only moved up one spot to No. 10.

The AP Poll was frustrating for me to read, because there are four teams that have one loss that are ahead of Michigan State solely based on preseason rankings. Those teams are Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State and Alabama. In my opinion, teams that don’t lose should be higher than teams that do lose, but maybe that’s just me.

