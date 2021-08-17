Michigan State football: QB situation still not settled

It is no secret that Michigan State has a huge quarterback competition going on as fall camp is in full swing. Graduate transfer Anthony Russo and redshirt sophomore Payton Thorne are squaring off to be the Spartans starting QB.

MSU held their first in house scrimmage this past Saturday, where reports said that both quarterbacks played well.

It seems to be a neck and neck race for the starting gig, and both guys are making a case to win the job.

Offensive coordinator Jay Johnson talked about how close of a race it has been, and how the staff hasn’t ruled out using two quarterbacks to start the season.

Johnson says they haven’t ruled out playing both QBs but the hope is to have it decided by the opener at Northwestern — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) August 17, 2021

In a perfect world, someone will set themselves apart by the time the Northwestern opener rolls around.

