Michigan State football QB Sam Leavitt approaching crossroads for his & Spartans' future

EAST LANSING — Who is Sam Leavitt?

He could be the Michigan State football quarterback of the future. He might be the Spartans’ QB of the present fairly soon.

Or he could be on his way out the door.

As MSU heads to Minnesota on Saturday, trying to snap a five-game losing streak, Leavitt quickly is approaching a potential crossroads. As are several of his teammates.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser, who supplanted junior Noah Kim, is expected to start his third straight game (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network) for the Spartans (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) when they face the Gophers (4-3, 2-2).

Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny (26) pressures Michigan State Spartans quarterback Sam Leavitt (4) during second-half action at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Behind him on the depth chart over the past two games, however, has been Leavitt, a true freshman who — like Houser — arrived as a four-star recruit. Leavitt made his collegiate debut with one drive in a 31-7 loss to Maryland on Sept. 23, following a rocky two-interception start by Kim and a pick by Houser in relief. Leavitt completed his only two passes for 9 yards total to close the game.

It was a brief first taste for Leavitt, a 6-foot-2, 200-pounder who was the 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year in Oregon but did not arrive at MSU until June. He originally was committed to play at Washington State before flipping to the Spartans in December.

“It's pretty special,” Leavitt said Tuesday. “We talked about it coming in, playing as a freshman. But once it really comes, it's pretty special. So I'm just enjoying the moment, and I'm trying to do everything that I was taught.”

That was after Saturday’s 49-0 home loss to No. 2 Michigan. Leavitt got a much bigger sampling of the difference in speed from high school to college — and the difference from the Terrapins to a championship-level defense.

Interim coach Harlon Barnett pulled Houser after three quarters and the Spartans trailing by six touchdowns, installing Leavitt with 10:22 remaining in the game. He played the rest of the way against mostly U-M’s second- and third-string defense. Leavitt showed zip on his passes and the ability to scramble, finishing 5-for-7 for 32 yards and taking off for a 14-yard run (that got 15 yards added to it for a late hit). That was part of MSU’s best drive of the game:13 plays and 58 yards before turning it over on downs.

“I think he's really talented,” said Houser, who Barnett said remains the starting quarterback. “I think he can extend plays. He makes really good decisions being how young he is.”

But there were rookie mistakes as well, including an interception on his final pass.

Still, Leavitt said he felt like things were moving slower for him against the Wolverines than they did against Maryland. He’s also moved up to the No. 2 spot, with Kim having sat out the past two games with injury.

Michigan State's Sam Leavitt looks to throw against Michigan during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Leavitt made one thing clear.

“Going into fall camp, my goal was to become the starter. And that's everyday what I'm always trying to do,” he said. “I felt like I was in the mix somewhat and I was at the No. 3 spot (during preseason camp), so I knew it was gonna be a long journey. So I was just taking it day by day, what I can do to get better in that moment, and that just progressed from there.”

When the day-by-day of the season fades, the attention will turn to what’s next. Or potentially sooner.

True freshmen are permitted to play in four games and still preserve a redshirt season. That is important both for a player's future within a program, but also in circumstances such as this season, if the goal is to enter the transfer portal with four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Leavitt said he has not considered shutting down his season or entering the portal at this point but admitted it is something that “when the time comes and when decisions have to be made around that subject, they’ll be made.”

For now, he gushed about his first year.

“I love it. I love my teammates and my roommates. ... I love East Lansing and Michigan State as a whole, just the culture and everything,” Leavitt said. “And obviously the campus is really dope as well. I like it up here a lot.”

MSU’s two most recent groups of recruits have been strong, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings. Coaches hauled in the No. 23 recruiting class nationally in 2022 — Houser's class — and the No. 24 class in Leavitt’s year.

Leavitt said he and the rest of the younger players have had talks about sticking together long-term. Even knowing the man who brought him there, Tucker, has been fired and the rest of their coaches all might be gone in a month. Even not knowing who'll be the program’s next leader.

“We got a lot of guys in the freshman class that are really good players, and I feel like we all mesh really well,” Leavitt said. “So we definitely talk about that, and that's the goal at the end of the day. I can't speak for other players we have, but that's what I've tried to implement with everybody. So that's obviously the goal for me. And I feel like for a lot of them as well.”

