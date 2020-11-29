Michigan State football QB Rocky Lombardi breaks down performance vs. Wildcats

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The playing career of Buccaneers center A.Q. Shipley seems to be over. Coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Shipley will be going on injured reserve, and that he’ll be “starting his coaching career.” Arians suggested that Shipley’s Monday night injury, originally downplayed as a stinger, was far more severe. Shipley, 34, entered the league in [more]