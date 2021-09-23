Michigan State football QB Payton Thorne named Manning Award QB of the Week

After throwing for 261 yards and 4 touchdowns in a statement win over No. 24 Miami, Michigan State football quarterback Payton Thorne has been named the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week. Thorne went 18-for-31 on the day.

Thorne currently ranks first in the Big Ten in passing efficiency and touchdown passes.

Michigan State QB @payton15thorne is the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week for week 3! Thorne and the Spartans put together a 21-point 4th quarter rally to upend No. 24 Miami, 38-17. Read more about his outstanding performance below⬇️ https://t.co/PSCw4q6fNj pic.twitter.com/bNNuYZvtYr — Allstate Sugar Bowl (@SugarBowlNola) September 23, 2021

