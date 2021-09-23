Michigan State football QB Payton Thorne named Manning Award QB of the Week

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
After throwing for 261 yards and 4 touchdowns in a statement win over No. 24 Miami, Michigan State football quarterback Payton Thorne has been named the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week. Thorne went 18-for-31 on the day.

Thorne currently ranks first in the Big Ten in passing efficiency and touchdown passes.

More!

